Mollie Mae Busby passed away on June 24, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 11to12 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home with Pastor David Cripps officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarcrest Cemetery, Baytown, TX. Serving as pall bearers will be, Adam Wheeler, Wes Barnett, Joey Huff, David Cripps, Jr., Roger Clifford, and Trevan Kemp. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Mollie Mae Busby, 85, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on June 24, 2020. She was born in Teague, Texas on November 14, 1934 to James & Ola Mae Barnett.
