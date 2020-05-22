James (Jim) Richardson

Jim Richardson, 72, of Baytown, passed away May 16, 2020. He was born in Newport News, Virginia on July 23, 1947 to Sally Munns Richardson and Newland Richardson. Jim had a career as a teacher in the electrical and technology program at Lee College. He was a member of the masonic lodge of Baytown and had a passion for volunteering for the rodeo for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by a brother, Dean Richardson.

A private burial will be held at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.

