Ray Cramer, 71, was born January 2, 1949 in Baytown, Texas to Robert and Lula Kate Cramer. He passed away May 26, 2020 in Baytown, Texas.
He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Cramer; his children, Brian Cramer and wife Adriana, Carl Cramer and wife Amy, Angel Shawver and husband Michael; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nephew and friend, Tommy Cramer, and many more loving family and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lula Kate Cramer; by his brothers, Bobby Cramer and Jack Cramer; and by his sister, Jo Ann Burns.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, Texas,
For full obituary information please visit www.navarrefuneralhome.com
