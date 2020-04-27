Niwassa Ann Clement passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have an intimate private burial service at Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown, Texas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 and a celebration of life when the restrictions are lifted and friends and family are able to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Niwassa’s eldest and late son Mike Clement’s scholarship fund for students of Goose Creek ISD: https://friendsofmikeclement.org/Niwassa/.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Niwassa Ann Clement, 84, of Friendswood, a former long-term resident of Baytown, Texas, passed away peacefully with her family at her side and into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Niwassa (a Choctaw name meaning “still water”) was born in Millerton, Oklahoma on August 6, 1935 to Loys & Mazelle Box.
Her family later moved to Baytown where her father worked in the oil fields of Humble Oil. Niwassa grew up in Baytown where she attended Central Baptist Church and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She was a proud member of the Brigadiers, an all female drum and bugle corps that marched military style at Lee football games and parades.
Niwassa met her high school sweetheart and love of her life Wayne Clement at Robert E. Lee High School and they were later married on March 4, 1955 after a long train ride to El Paso, Texas. They honeymooned for two days before Wayne set off to Germany for two years to fulfill his military obligation.
After Wayne returned, Niwassa worked as a telephone operator in Austin, Texas while Wayne attended and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. Niwassa was awarded an honorary diploma from The University of Texas as a supporting wife.
Wayne and Niwassa moved to Wisconsin where Wayne worked as a landsman for his stepfather for eight years. They later returned to Baytown, Texas where they bought a home on Olive Street and raised their two sons, Michael and David.
Niwassa was involved in everything her boys participated in from Little League Baseball to Robert E. Lee Football, as well as camping and fishing on the lake. She also enjoyed raising her family in Central Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, participated in the choir and the handbell choir, and performed in numerous concerts and cantatas. Niwassa also drove a school bus for Goose Creek ISD for twenty years and was twice recognized as Bus Driver of The Year by the school district.
After she retired, she cared for her mother who was suffering with Alzheimer’s and for her son, Michael, who had Multiple Sclerosis. After the death of her son, Michael, Wayne and Niwassa moved to their home on the lake in Point Blank, Texas. She and Wayne became very active in Point Blank Community Church and her primary focus became her grandchildren, Victoria, Ashton, and Zachary Clement. Wayne and Niwassa never missed a game, recital, horse show, cheer event, party or prom and they were the best grandparents in the world.
When Wayne died in 2013, (they were married for 58 wonderful years) Niwassa moved to Friendswood and into Village on the Park where she became active member in their Sunshine Committee.
She had a great passion for her family and her little dog, Nana. Niwassa was best known for her kindness, her generosity, her cookies and pie, and her infamous ability to throw down incredible fried shrimp. She had an natural ability to care for animals and a heart for the wounded soul.
Niwassa was preceded in death by her parents, Loys and Mazelle Box, her loving husband, Vernon Wayne Clement, and her precious son, Michael Wayne Clement.
She is survived by her son, David Alan Clement, his wife, Robyn and their children, Victoria, Ashton and Zachary Clement all of Friendswood, Texas and her sister, Dolores Helen Smith of Baytown, Texas.
Honorary Paul Bearers for Niwassa’s service are her grandson, Zachary Clement, and her nephews, Joel Butler, Rhett Butler, Steve Clark, Blane Clark, Lee Clark and Randy Durham.
