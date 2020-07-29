Sharon Elizabeth Jones passed away on July 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Earthman Funeral Home. Services are Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Memory Gardens cemetery
Sharon Elizabeth Jones, age 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1941 in Houston, Texas to Gerald E. Jessee and Jimmibel Kimball Jessee. On April 15, 1961, she married the love of her life, John David Jones, at her parents’ home in Baytown, Texas.
