Miriam Agnes Kelly went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020. Services were privately held and were under the care of Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands Texas.
Miriam Agnes Kelly, age 87, went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1932 in Alto, Texas to Hubert Earl and Hattie Agnes Singletary. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking for family, playing bingo with friends and her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a devout Christian, very loving and giving, always putting others before herself and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Cecil H. Kelly, her parents, and her brother, Earl Singletary.
Miriam is survived by her son, Timothy Kelly (and wife, Darrla); her grandchildren, Christopher Kelly; Haley Hammes (and husband, Derik); Katelyn, Kyle and Madison Kelly; her great grandchildren, Eli Kelly, Maggie Hammes and Sophie Hammes; and her sisters, Laura Waldrum and Katherine McHan. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services were privately held and were under the care of Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands Texas.
Commented