Mary Louise Matthews
1945-2020
Mary Louise Hunter Brown Matthews at the age 74, passed away on May 5, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. Mary was born on June 1, 1945 in Houston, Texas to Allouise V. Hunter and Joseph Brown.
She grew up in Baytown, Texas, graduating from George W. Carver High School and furthering her education at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas.
She was a member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for 68 years, where she accepted Christ at an early age and was an active member of the choir.
Mary Hunter Brown married Wilbert Matthews in 1962. Mary was the proud mother of three children, Reginald S. Matthews , Greg (Jamahl) Golden and LaToya E. Matthews.
Mary enjoyed her career at Houston Methodist Baytown (San Jacinto Hospital), as a Unit Coordinator II, where she worked for 40 years until retirement in 2008. She balanced her career with raising her three children and her kind, happy mothering nature made a her natural for parenting. She also enjoyed being a grandmother and Mamma’s known for her love of reading, fishing, knitting and spending time with her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her sons Jamahl Golden and Reginald Matthews; her sisters Sheryl Hunter-Green and Dwanna Hunter; uncle Cleveland Hunter, her mother Allouise Hunter and her grandparents Estelle and Henry Hunter.
She leaves to cherish her memory LaToya E. Matthews (daughter) Leilani S. Russell, Sydney E. Beal and Whitnye B. Finnels (granddaughters); brothers Hubert E. Hunter and Gregory A. Hunter (Judy); sisters Debra S. Hunter-Johnson and Pamela R. Hunter-Bush and a host of extended family and friends.
Her family and friends are grateful to have known her. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home 5307 Calhoun Road, Houston, Texas, officiated by Bishop Sherman Gray, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
