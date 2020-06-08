Dorothy Grace Anderson Hill, 96, of Baytown, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Baytown. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown.
Dorothy was born December 15, 1923 in Baytown, to parents; Adam Raymond and Pearl Lee Griffin Anderson, and has been a lifelong resident of Baytown.
She was a graduate of Cedar Bayou High school, a homemaker, and member of Victory Temple. Dorothy also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents, husband E. P. Hill, son Raymond P. Hill, and three siblings.
She is survived by her sons Bracy V. Hill, Sr. and wife Susan and Cecil L. Hill, daughter Barbara Strother, sister Raedean Arthur, six grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown.
