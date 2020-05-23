Emilio Rangel Ruiz was born on October 5, 1939 in Smithville, Texas and went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 in Mont Belvieu, Texas.
Emilio is preceded in death by his father and mother, Emilio Ruiz Sr. and Felipa Rangel Ruiz; his brothers, Aurelio Ruiz and Raymond Ruiz; his sister and her husband, Josephine Garcia and Ray Garcia; his brother-in-law, Joe Campos. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alice Delgado Ruiz; his daughter and her husband, Caroline and Timothy Browder; his daughter and her husband, Delores and Carl Odom; his son and his wife, Carlos Ruiz and Jo Ann Ruiz; his brother and his wife, Otilio Ruiz and Elizabeth Ruiz; his sister, Refugia Campos; his sister-in-laws, Victoria Ruiz and Ursula Ruiz. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Sweeney, Danny Browder, Erik Odom, Dalton Ruiz, Michael Odom, and Caleb Ruiz.
The family will gather on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 5:00 PM at Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm and the rosary will be held at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM. The burial will follow the mass service.
