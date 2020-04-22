Ramon Faz, Sr. went to be with our Lord early morning on Monday, April 20, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521. The graveside service will be live streamed on Earthman Baytown Funeral Home’s Facebook page on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Please visit and click the link below to view our page. https://www.facebook.com/earthmanbaytown/
Ramon Faz, Sr., 89, went to be with our Lord early morning on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1930. Ramon was a cowboy by heart who loved nature and the outdoors. He spent his evenings working on flower plants, reading the Bible and learning Christian Hymns. He never forgot his native town, Guadalupe de los Faz, San Luis Potosi. Had many stories about the special people and family that lived in the town. He dreamed of going back there again one day. He was a resident of Baytown, Texas for 38 years. Don Ramon had many friends who loved him and respected him. He always was willing to help someone in need. He will be greatly missed by many.
Ramon is survived by the love of his life and wife for 67 years, Severiana Faz-Medina; 7 children and (spouses), 13 great grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; children, Altagracia Faz (Manuel Camacho), Maria Lozano, Honorio Faz (Victoria), Flora Faz-Aguilar (Mark), Silvia Faz-Ramirez (Julio Cesar), Maria Faz-Perez (Abraham), Ramon Faz, Jr. (Adriana); grandchildren, Jesus Camacho (Marisela), Maria A. Camacho-Hernandez, (Juan Carlos), Carolina Camacho-Guerrrero(Jonatan), Teresa Camacho-Farias(Luis Alberto), Raul Lozano(Magan), Veronica Lozano, Alejandra Faz, Vanessa Faz, Miguel Faz, Eric Aguilar, Sophia Ann Ramirez, Joanna Ramirez, Jacob A. Perez, Ramon Faz III and Adrian Faz; great grandchildren, Alex Camacho, Joshua Camacho, Sophia Camacho, Kaylee Camacho, Juan C. Hernandez, Jesus A. Hernandez, Lesslie B. Hernandez, Jonathan E. Guerrero, Carolina Guerrero, Caleb Guerrero, MaKayla Bryan, Joseph Bryan, Olivia Dunnam, Julie Faz, and Amelia Thompson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521. The graveside service will be live streamed on Earthman Baytown Funeral Home’s Facebook page on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Please visit and click the link below to view our page.
https://www.facebook.com/earthmanbaytown/
In Pursuant to Executive Order No. GA-08 relating to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation issued by the Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott, effective March 20,2020 at 11:59p, Order No. 1 “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people”
Earthman Funeral home is unable to accommodate more than 10 people. Please understand that you may be asked to wait in your vehicle until there is a vacancy to enter. We appreciate you understanding at this time.
Commented