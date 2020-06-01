Miguel Medrano Ponce
May 8, 1940 – May 26, 2020
Miguel M. Ponce, Sr., 80, of Baytown, passed away May 26, 2020, at his residence.
Miguel was born May 8, 1940 in Soliseno Tamaulipas Mexico, to parents Augustine and Carolina Medrano Trevino Ponce. He was a supervisor in the construction industry by trade.
Mr. Ponce is survived by his wife Rosalva Rivas Ponce, daughters Dora Ponce, Ruth Noemi Rocha, Linda Jalomo, Ester Cangieter, and Rosalva Landry, sons Miguel Ponce, Jr., David Ponce, Rogelio Ponce, and Alberto Ponce, sisters Evangelina Reyna and Linda Ponce, brothers Ruben Ponce, Ascension Ponce, Augustin Ponce, and Bruno Ponce, 32 grandchildren, 32 great- grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
