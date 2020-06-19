Roger John (Johnny) McLean decided to part this wonderful earth on June 11, 2020 to be with our Lord and Savior. Johnny was interred at Cedarcrest Cemetery on Tuesday June 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Disabled American Veterans Charity https://www.dav.org/ or to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention https://www.AFSP.org
Roger John (Johnny) McLean (72) decided to part this wonderful earth on June 11, 2020 to be with our Lord and Savior. Johnny, was a lifelong resident of Baytown, his date of arrival into this world was August 29, 1948.
After he graduated from Robert E Lee High School in 1966, he went on to Lee College. Then Johnny was drafted into the US Marines in 1969 and served two years fighting for our wonderful country. Johnny meet his bride-to-be, Karen M Knappick, on a blind date with friends.
Johnny and Karen were married when he returned from Boot Camp in July ’69 they were married for 51 years. Johnny returned to Vietnam, where he was promoted to CPL and earn many medals.
When he thankfully returned home, Johnny went to work for Shell Refinery, he retired after 42 years in 2012 he worked as an Analyzer over the Coker Unit.
Johnny loved sports as much as his wife! He also, enjoyed every sport known to mankind, golf was the top of the list. He would never miss the annual family golf tournament. He also, enjoyed dancing, hanging out with friends and family, and he was an avid reader. Most importantly he loved spending time his daughter, Kristi and adored grandson, Tyler.
Sadly, Johnny was preceded in his death by his daughter, Kristina (Kristi) Zavona McLean Ward and his parents Francis and Minnie Lee McLean. Also preceded his death was his brother Bobby McLean and two sisters Frances Lee Stevens and Karen (Sue) McLean.
Johnny is survived by this loving wife, Karen M. Knappick McLean and their grandson Tyler Garett Ward. Also, survived by three sisters, Elsie Wilson, Wanda Irish, and Margie Lemons and numerous nephews and nieces.
