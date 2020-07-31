Eulalia Sistos became our Guardian Angel on July 22nd, 2020. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 9 to 12 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521.
Our hearts are torn and broken, as we say goodbye to our mother, aunt, grandma LaLa. She entered the world on July 7th, 1949 and became our Guardian Angel on July 22nd, 2020.
Commented