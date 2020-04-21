Glen Ray Gibson passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation in honor of Glen, to the Faith Community Hospice Foundation, 281-422-0414. A celebration of Glen’s life will be held at a later date where friends and family can gather to share their favorite memories. A graveside service will be privately held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.
Glen Ray Gibson, 63, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1956 in Baytown, Texas to Guy P. Gibson and Barbara J. Stewart Gibson. Glen was a loving husband, father, uncle, and brother. Glen enjoyed going to estate sales and cooking for his family. He had a big heart that will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Barbara Gibson; twin sister, Glenda Fay Hughes; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vernon and Mabel Bossley; and niece, Christi Paige Manie.
Glen is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandra Gibson; children, Christina Cavarretta-Burke (Jeff), Paul Cavarretta, and Jerry Siel (Jamie); granddaughter, Alex Burke; sister, Cindy Manie; brothers, Chip Gibson and Chris Gibson; special friend, Jerry Cates; special nephew, Corey Gibson (Katie), nieces, Katrina Williams, Michal Hughes, and Kaylee Gibson; great-nephew, Kayson Gibson; canine companion, Rita; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Dr. Greg Terry and wife Laurie, and to Faith Community Hospice for all their care during this time.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation in honor of Glen, to the Faith Community Hospice Foundation, 281-422-0414.
A celebration of Glen’s life will be held at a later date where friends and family can gather to share their favorite memories.
A graveside service will be privately held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.
