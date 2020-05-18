John Edward Sherman was born in Union City, Pennsylvania July 27, 1948. He spent his primary years there, and even went to a one room school house. His family moved to Texas when he was 14, where he lived for the rest of his life except a three-year gap back to Pennsylvania in the late ‘80’s. John was a hard worker and went down several career paths before he retired from Barbers Hill ISD, a job and people he loved.
He loved to sing and play the guitar, write incredible poetry and even published a book. He was a master craftsman and could build anything out of wood, including some of their furniture. He was an avid reader, a hobby he passed down, and always had bookshelves and a library in every home he’s lived in. His quest for knowledge and information was lifelong.
He had a passion for genealogy and spent his lifetime linking generations to each other and was proud to have several lines traced back to Adam. John was fascinated with family history and families on earth and in heaven and wanted nothing more than to have families together forever. He was a true family man and loved family get togethers and enjoyed being with family, especially his grandkids. He was a stern dad but the biggest pushover as a grandpa and was proud as anything of his kids and grandkids. He had a contagious laugh and a goofy witty humor. He loved to make jokes and be funny.
He was a hopeless romantic and was still madly in love with the love of his life, Lois, and was hanging on for their 50th in July. He had a death grip on life all the way to his last breath and fought cancer and death with everything in him. In the beginning we prayed for him to live, in the end we prayed for him to Rest In Peace. He’s not in pain, his body is whole and he’s with Shannon. We feel peace knowing he’s with family and loved ones, including Heavenly Father, in Heaven.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Dean Sherman and Marian Eloise Gray-Sherman; and daughter, Shannon Trimmer.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years Lois Thomas Sherman; children, John T. Sherman and wife, Daniale, Erin Schaugaard, Mandy DeHay and husband, John, and Matthew G. Sherman and wife, Shellie; 18 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Bev Vandergraph and husband, David; uncle, Bill Gray; many relatives in Pennsylvania as well as other family and friends all over.
The family will welcome friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Crespo & Jirrels funeral home.
At 7 p.m. John’s celebration of life will begin. A private family burial will be held on Friday.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be directed to the National Kidney Foundation at Kidney.org
