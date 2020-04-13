Miguel (Mike) Santana passed away April 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center or Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Society for Leading Medicine. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. Those who would like to view the live stream video of the service may do so at our Navarre Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook Page @ https://www.facebook.com/NavarreFuneral/. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Miguel (Mike) Santana, 89, of Baytown, passed away April 10, 2020. He was born in Baytown, Texas on May 8, 1930 to Eugenio and Maria Santana.
Mike married his childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Elida Garcia in 1955. They shared 64 years of marriage setting an example of dedication and love for their children and grandchildren.
Mike attended Robert E. Lee High school and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After an Honorable Discharge from the US Army, Mike began working with Jones Construction building homes in Baytown.
In 1960, he began a 32-year career working with the Texas Highway Department initially as a heavy equipment operator and then as an electrician at the Baytown La Porte Tunnel for 16 years prior to retiring in 1992. Throughout his working career, he also did home renovation projects for family and friends in the Baytown area.
While a member of St Joseph Catholic Church, Mike volunteered in various capacities including the St. Vincent de Paul Society and served as a Boy Scout Troup Leader. He later became a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and St John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Mike enjoyed woodworking making various items for his children and grandchildren over the years. Up until the age of 86 he enjoyed volunteering time on his Kubota tractor clearing and mowing church properties, and other special projects for friends and neighbors. He was able to troubleshoot and repair almost anything making him the family resource for expert advice.
For almost 20 years, Mike looked forward to participating in the Bay Area Relay for Life survivor walk accompanied by his family. He was proud to receive his T-shirt and medal (and Chick-fil-A sandwich!).
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marina Garza, brother Henry Santana, father in law and mother-in-laws Gilberto and Hilarita Garcia and Angelita Garcia, infant grandsons Adan Pablo and Adrian Miguel Ramirez.
He is survived by his wife Elida (Leli) Santana, children Gilbert (Sherrill) Santana, Virginia (Ignacio) Ramirez, Gerri Santana Ybarra, Mike (Sandy) Santana, Jr., Patrick (Grace) Santana; grandchildren Terrill (Courtney) Pitkin, Bryant (Leah) Pitkin, Ignacio Ramirez, Jr., Elli (Bobby) Janisch, Bianca Ybarra (Tim), Antonio Ybarra (Kara), Christopher Santana, Bobby Wesley, Georgio (Krista) Wesley, Lauren Wesley, Faith and Hope Santana; great grandchildren Falleyn, Kaitlynn, Tinley and Calem Pitkin, Gianna Wesley and soon to be born Delaina Rae Ybarra and Baby Wesley; sisters Hortencia (Val) Carmona, Nena (Bill) Gebhardt, Ofelia (Martin) Yepez; brother Eugene (Pat) Santana, Jr. sister-in-law Jean Santana; brother in law Gilbert (Lupita) Garcia and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert D. Johnston, Dr. Cesar de las Casas, Dr. Ziad Kronfol, Dr. Sarma Challa and Dr. Atul Shah. In addition, the family is thankful to Anne Francios and Valerie Joachim for the help and care provided to him and the family during his illness. The family will always be thankful for the prayers and concern from Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church prayer groups, and visits from Deacon Fernando Gonzalez and Marie Juarez as well as all friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center or Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Society for Leading Medicine.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Those who would like to view the live stream video of the service may do so at our Navarre Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook Page @ https://www.facebook.com/NavarreFuneral/.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
