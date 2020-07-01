Mildred Haggerty passed away on June 29, 2020. Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, 11 a.mm at Word of Faith Family Christian Center, 9556 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521. Viewing will be from 10 to11a.m. CDC guidelines as related to Covid-19 will be strictly enforced. Services entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas 77521 (281) 426-5579 www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com
Mildred Haggerty went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Mildred was born in Baytown on June 15, 1951 to the late Leo Haggerty and Ethel Dukes Haggerty. She graduated from Ross S. Sterling in 1969, attended Texas Southern University and completed the Office Technology program at Lee College. After a long career in logistics, Mildred retired from Basell Inc. with over 30 years of service. Mildred had a loving and caring spirit. She was friendly, outgoing and always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved to travel with her family and enjoyed organizing and attending family gatherings. Although her earthly life has ended, her sweet sweet spirit will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.
