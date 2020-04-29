Bobby Eugene Joines, 83, of Mont Belvieu, Texas went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020. Bobby was born in Baytown, Texas on December 13, 1936.
Bobby graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He was an active member of MercyGate Church where he served as Deacon for many years. Bobby recently was a member of Faith Family Church in Baytown for the last five years.
Bobby was self-employed for most of his life and was owner of Bob’s Trucking and Wrecker Service. He was a natural giver and a loyal friend. Always willing to help others in need. Bobby’s life, loving and caring for people, reflected his personal relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was also well known for his sense of humor and loved to play practical jokes.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Joines and Emma Northcutt Joines; brother L.E. Joines; and son John Lee Joines.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Barbara Wilburn Joines; sons Bobby Eugene Joines Jr. and wife Cindy, Mark Allen Joines and wife Judy, Philip Lee Joines and wife Michelle; grandchildren Josh Joines and wife Kara, Jonathan Joines and wife Paige, Courtney Davis and husband Kevin, Cody Joines and wife Julie, Jacob Joines and wife Abbey, Jocelyn Joines, Joshua Luna and wife Delaney, Taylor Luna and Chloe Labure;
great-grandchildren Caleb and Tyler Joines, Gracie, Jett and Drew Joines, Landon and Lexi Davis, Mason, Brady and Graham Joines, Connally Joines, Slade and Steel Luna; and many loving relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. until the funeral service time of 12 p.m., on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St., Baytown, TX 77521. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, TX.
Commented