Carolyn Ruth Chase, 75, formally of Baytown, passed away peacefully in Bryan, her home for the last 16 years. She was born on October 17, 1944, to parents Elgin Lee Garrett and Geneva Waldrop-Garrett and was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. She was also a member of College Heights Assembly of God Church.
Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for them. She also liked to spend time reading and decorating her home. She was a crafty person and you could find her passing the time by painting, and other creative endeavors.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life and husband, Edmund Chase; and sister, Janice Smart.
She is survived by her sons, Edmund Chase II and wife, Tina, and Wallace Chase and wife, Phoung; sister-in-law: Ella Brunt and husband Ted, grandchildren, Collin Patrick Chase, Logan Garrett Chase, Eliot Zubkoff, and Abigail Zubkoff; sister, Vonda Ouellette; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel.
The Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sterling White Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Thompson presiding over the services.
For those who desire, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at 12345 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite 200 Austin, TX 78753, in Carolyn’s name.
