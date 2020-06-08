Debra Ann Rodriguez passed away on June 4, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Vigil service and Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1907 Carolina St, Baytown, TX 77520. Interment will follow in Sterling White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com.
Debra Ann Rodriguez passed away surrounded by her loved ones on June 4, 2020 in Baytown, Texas at the age of 58. She was born in Houston, Texas to the union of Miguel Contreras, Jr. and Carmen Pina Contreras.
Debra had a career as an administrative assistant. Most recently she was employed with BCFS.
She had multiple hobbies and passions. She loved going to the beach, scrapbooking, dancing, cooking, and watching the Texans play. She had a green thumb, and enjoyed taking care of her green plants.
Debra was a committee member for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She served many years on many different committees.
Debra is preceded in death by her parents, Miguel Contreras, Jr. and Carmen Contreras; a granddaughter, Ella Rose Cortes; and her beloved pet Roxy.
She is survived by her children, Ricky Rodriguez, Jr., Michael Rodriguez and his wife Ana, Tiffany Dorrell and her husband Joshua, Malissa Rodriguez and her husband Jasiel Cortes; grandchildren, Mia Rodriguez, Ricky Rodriguez, III, Benjamin Rodriguez, Madison Cienfuegos, Oliver Dorrell; sister, Tina Hill and her husband Tom; niece, Taylor Hill and great nephew, Elijah Carter. She is also survived by her best friend, Mayra Martinez Keen.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Vigil service and Rosary being recited at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1907 Carolina St, Baytown, TX 77520. Interment will follow in Sterling White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
