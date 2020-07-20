Norma Astrid Martinez passed away on July 13, 2020. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 8 a.m.until 3 p.m. and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, the 22th of July, Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road in Baytown with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Norma is to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the 23th of July, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1124 Beech Street in Baytown with Father Jesus Lizalde officiating . Final resting place will be at Earthman Memory Gardens, 8624 Garth Road in Baytown.
Norma Astrid Martinez, 49, of Baytown, Texas, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to reunite with her daughter on July 13, 2020. Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." John 11:25-26 Norma was born on March 20, 1971, in McAllen, Texas to Genaro and Mercedes Martinez. She graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School in 1989. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Houston in Accounting and worked for Cigna. Norma was a very kind and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Norma was an extraordinary, generous, dedicated, hard-working, selfless, joyful, strong, loving, one-of-a-kind and beautiful woman on the inside and out. If you had the honor to meet her, you understand how hard it was not to notice and remember her (and her laugh) as she always left a remarkable impression on everyone she came across. She handled herself with so much grace and always made those around her feel welcomed, encouraged and good about themselves.
