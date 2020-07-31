Wayne Lamonte Sims went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Owens-Thomas Funeral Home in Ville Platte, Louisiana. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. A private memorial service for the family will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Gallow Cemetery.
Wayne Lamonte Sims, 59, of Baytown, Texas went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020. He has been a long-time resident of the Baytown community since moving from Louisiana in 1975.
