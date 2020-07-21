Cathline Richardson-St. John passed away on July 14, 2020. The family is being assisted by Robey Funeral Home located at 403 W. Sterling Ave. Baytown, TX 77520 and services will be held on July 25, 2020 at Coat of Many Colors Church at 304 N. Pruett St, Baytown, TX 77520 with a viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and Life celebration starting at 12:30 p.m. Mask required COVID-19/social distancing protocols will be enforced. Live streaming of the funeral will be available on the day of funeral
Cathline Richardson-St. John was called home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020 at 2:46 p.m. Cathline was born in Anguilla on July 3, 1955 to Renville Richardson and Maud St. John. At the age of 27, Cathline made Baytown, Texas her home. She will be remembered for her fiery personality and giving heart. Cathline had a passion for cooking and enjoyed taking care of her plants. She loved spending time with her family and in her spare time she cared for the elderly. For 10 years she worked in food service for GCCISD/Highlands "Hawks" Elementary until her transition.
