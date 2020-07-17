Bobby Earl Lintelman went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July, 12, 2020. A private memorial service will be held.
Bobby Earl Lintelman, of Baytown, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July, 12, 2020. He was born in Goose Creek, Texas on September 12, 1930 and lived all his life in the area. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and the University of Houston. He married June Lloyd, the love of his life for almost 64 years on August 5, 1950. He retired from ExxonMobil after 34 years of service. Bobby was an active member of the Memorial Baptist Church for over 68 years where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher/leader, treasurer, and served on various committees, but the thing he loved best was sharing his faith and helping people come to know Christ. For many years he was involved with Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) and he also enjoyed working with a Seniors Income Tax program for over 22 years. In his spare time, he loved working in the yard, grilling, bowling and playing bridge with friends.
