Arthur W. Holle passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Austin, Texas. He was 81 years of age.
Arthur was born in Washington County, near Navasota, on May 15, 1938 to Arthur A. and Lillian Borgstedte Holle. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1956 and Texas Lutheran College in 1960.
Art was a talented musician and graduated from TLC with a Music Degree.
He married his college sweetheart Lynne Francis Hulsing of San Antonio in 1961 and they moved to Engleside, Texas as Art became the Band Director for Engleside High School and Engleside Junior High.
In 1965, Art and Lynne and their three kids moved to Baytown, Texas as Art worked for Lyondell Chemical Company.
In 1985, he retired from Lyondell Chemical and accepted the offer to become Schulenburg High School’s band director. Empty nesters, he and Lynne purchased land and he built their house on the acreage west of Schulenburg. He obtained his Math Teacher certificate continued teaching high school math until his retirement in 2003.
Art and Lynne, also a talented musician, participated in musical events and activities throughout their life together. They were members of the renowned Spirits square dancing group as well as the La Grange Square Dance group. Additionally, they were busy with improving and maintaining their homestead, traveling near and far, and enjoying times with friends and family.
Throughout his life Art was a dedicated husband, father, son, and friend. He was a renaissance man: musician, teacher, homebuilder, baseball coach, dancer, groundskeeper, mechanic, computer programmer, and cat trainer, just to name a partial list.
Arthur was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arthur A. and Lillian Holle, brother and sister-in-law David and Margaret Holle, and sister and brother-in-law Lois and Marvin Kaiser.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynne Hulsing Holle; brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Devra Holle; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Loralee Holle and Arlen and Kim Holle, daughter, Susan Holle-Utley; grandchildren John Parker and wife Allison, Rena Chavers and husband Brad, Russell Holle, Hayden Utley, Isaac Utley, Brennan Utley, Madison Holle, and Tucker Holle. Art also is survived by two great grandchildren, Archie Parker and Amelia Chavers.
Memorial services are pending due to social gathering restraints currently in place. However, a memorial will be held scheduled and announced once friends and family can congregate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family donate to the Lyme Disease Association, the Alzheimer’s Association, or charitable organization of their choice.
