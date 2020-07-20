Joselynn Michelle Chairez passed away on July 11, 2020. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, the 22th of July, Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road in Baytown with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Joselynn is to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the 23th of July, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1124 Beech Street in Baytown with Father Jesus Lizalde officiating. Final resting place will be at Earthman Memory Gardens, 8624 Garth Road in Baytown.
Joselynn Michelle Chairez, 17, of Baytown, Texas, entered the gates of Heaven and into the loving arms of our father, Jesus Christ on July 11, 2020. “Truly I say to you, today you shall be with Me in Paradise.” Luke 23:43. Joselynn was born on October 28, 2002 in Houston, Texas to Norma Martinez and Jose Chairez. Nena, as her family would call her, attended Ross S. Sterling High School in Baytown, Texas. Her classmates would describe her as an incredibly positive person. A day did not go by where they did not see her beautiful smile.
