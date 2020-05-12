Jamie Michael Ballaro, of Dixon, was born on October 23, 1987, at Jacksonville, Arkansas, a son of Maryjo (Szulkowski) and Tim Brumett and departed this life at 12:50 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the University Hospitals and Clinics, Columbia. Jamie had attained the age of 32 years, five months and three days.
Jamie was a United States Army veteran and had worked for Exxon in Baytown, Texas as a planner. He loved his motorcycle and ninja turtles.
Those left to mourn the passing of Jamie include his mother and father, Maryjo and Tim Brumett, Dixon; two brothers, Caleb Ballaro and Timmy Brumett, both of Dixon; two sisters, Sarah Ballaro, Waynesville and Jaimie Brumett, Cuba; grandparents, Leroy and Lonnie Brumett, Doolittle; his Uncle Stan and Aunt Cecile, Cocoa, Florida, Aunt Michelle, Holt Summit, and Aunt Ginger and Uncle Chris, Corapolis, Pennsylvania. Jamie will be deeply missed by Diana and Tom Tyrrell as well as all his friends and coworkers in Houston, Texas.
Jamie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anthony Szulkowski on April 20, 1978 and his grandmother, Mary Szulkowski on March 8, 2011.
The family elected cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date for Jamie, date, time, and place to be announced.
