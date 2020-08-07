Kenneth Wayne Searcy passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Cards, flowers, or plants can be sent to Rose Searcy at 4613 Ironwood Dr., Baytown, Texas, 77521. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sterlingwhite.com. Visitation at noon and the service at 2 p.m. will be at Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, TX 77562 on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Kenneth Wayne Searcy, of Highlands passed away Monday, August 3rd at his home in Baytown, Texas with his loving wife of 15 years, Rose expressing her love to him as he gently passed away.
Commented