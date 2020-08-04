Louis (Jack) Grochoske passed awy on August 1, 2020. A public viewing is planned for Friday, August 7, 2020, from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home in Baytown, at 2444 Rollingbrook Dr. Baytown, TX 77521. Please remember to wear a mask and social distancing.
Louis (Jack) Grochoske, of Baytown died on August 1, 2020. He was born in Otto, Texas on October 20, 1929. Jack graduated from Texas A&M, class of 1956. He retired from Jesse H. Jones High School in Houston, Texas in 1985. He coached football and taught woodshop. He was affectionately known as Mr. “Gro” by his students. “Stop your lollygagging, and time to clean shop,” were his favorite sayings. His shop students looked forward to learning about woodworking tools, making wooden mantle clocks, cutting boards, and other woodworks.
