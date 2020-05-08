Albert F. Lynch (Bert), 70, of Baytown passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2020. He was born in Livermore, California on August 21, 1949.
A native of Bayonne, New Jersey, he was an original member of the Bayonne Bridgemen Drum and Bugle Corps, marching from 1965-1972.
He then moved to Baytown, Texas in the mid-80s where he raised his family, retiring from ExxonMobil.
Bert was preceded in death by his son Ryan Lynch; parents, Albert Lynch, Sr. and Marianne; sister Alicia; and brother Billy.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kelly Lounsberry Lynch, daughter and son-in law Danielle and Jesse Maldonado and granddaughter Lola; step-son and daughter-in-law Brian and Amber Fikes and granddaughter Sadie; step-daughter Brooke Fikes; and granddaughter Nikki Middleton as well as a host of lifelong friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
