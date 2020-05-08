Albert F. Lynch (Bert)

Albert F. Lynch (Bert), 70, of Baytown passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2020. He was born in Livermore, California on August 21, 1949.

A native of Bayonne, New Jersey, he was an original member of the Bayonne Bridgemen Drum and Bugle Corps, marching from 1965-1972.

He then moved to Baytown, Texas in the mid-80s where he raised his family, retiring from ExxonMobil.

Bert was preceded in death by his son Ryan Lynch; parents, Albert Lynch, Sr. and Marianne; sister Alicia; and brother Billy.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kelly Lounsberry Lynch, daughter and son-in law Danielle and Jesse Maldonado and granddaughter Lola; step-son and daughter-in-law Brian and Amber Fikes and granddaughter Sadie; step-daughter Brooke Fikes; and granddaughter Nikki Middleton as well as a host of lifelong friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

