Edith Marie Fleming passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life Ceremony and Inurnment will be held June 6th of 2020 at 10 a.m. at the San Jacinto Cemetery 14659 East Freeway Houston, Texas 77015. Thank you to those friends and family members who have prayed for her and her family during this time. We look forward to the day we can come together to celebrate this sweet soul who touched so many lives during her time here on Earth.
Edith Marie Fleming, (85) of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Edith was born on September 20, 1934 in Little Rock, Arkansas to William Otey and Lavenia Halton Otey.
Edith married the love of her life Davis H. Fleming on November 3, 1951. She and Davis were active members of the Church of God of Prophecy in Cloverleaf. They lived in Highlands, Texas for over 40 years, where they raised their family. They had eight children and were married for 49 years until Davis’s passing in February of 2007.
She loved raising her kids and grandchildren. She spent many years as a housewife until she started working for SEARS Catalog, where she worked there with a smile for 20 years. She loved traveling across the United States and Canada with friends and family.
Edith is survived by her brother, Sonny Otey (of Little Rock, Arkansas), and her loving children, Rita Fleming (of Pasadena), Davis H. Fleming Jr. (of Belleville), Becky Elias (of Baytown), Rhonda Fleming (of Liberty), Darryl Fleming (of Baytown), Kevin Fleming (of Beach City), and Kandy Thompson (Ponca City, Oklahoma) 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Fleming; daughter, Teresa Fleming; her parents and her sisters, Dorothy Kaplon, Mary Fleming, Betty Hale, and Louise Hansley.
