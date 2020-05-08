Dolores Theus, 89, was born March 24, 1930 in LaFourche Parish, Louisiana to the late Alvin and Levirda Forcha. She was the youngest daughter of six siblings. Dolores went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2020.
Dolores married Charlie Theus and to this union two daughters were born, Wanda T. Ards and Sarah A. Huff.
Dolores loved the Lord dearly and received Christ into her heart at the young age of 13. She was one of the original members of Mt. Rose Church of God and Christ, as well as an active member of the Barrett Station community as a constant source of kindness and hospitality.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who often put the needs of others before her own.
Honoring and cherishing her memory are her daughters Wanda Ards and Sarah (Athelia) Huff; grandchildren, Chander, Monica, DeAndrea and Bianca; great grandsons, Darion and Ellis and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Dolores was laid to rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at a private graveside funeral.
Psalms 91:1 He that dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
Commented