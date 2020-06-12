Kay Ellen Bowers passed away. A private graveside will be held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Kay Ellen Bowers was born on November 14, 1935 in Childress, Texas. She moved with her parents to Goose Creek, Texas in 1943. Attended Ashbel Smith Elementary, Horace Mann Junior High, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1954.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Katherine Moreland Underwood. Also infant brother, Norman P. Underwood, in-laws Mike and Phama Bowers. nephew, Dennis Milam Underwood.
Mrs. Bowers is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Patrick A. Bowers, her beloved sons, Tony and Tim Bowers and Tony’s wife Valette, granddaughter, Kara Michelle Bowers; grandsons, Calvin Patrick and Jack Ryan Bowers; brothers and spouses, Daniel Underwood, Dennis (Buddy) Underwood, Steven and Frances Underwood. Numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends.
She will be deeply missed by all who know and loved her.
Mrs. Bowers married her Sweetheart, Patrick Bowers in September 1956. Early in their marriage they resided in Houston. She worked for Pan American Airways and he worked for Houston Lighting & Power. A year later they moved back to Baytown.
Their sons, Tony Bowers and Tim Bowers both grew up in Baytown, attending Baytown schools. Mrs. Bowers loved being a wife and mother and relished the achievements of both sons and was especially pleased with loving relationships with her “daughters” –in-law. She was always ready to share the latest pictures of her grandchildren to family and friends. She enjoyed preparing for and serving meals to her family and friends anytime they would come for a visit. At holiday times she enjoyed baking her pumpkin bread to share with friends and neighbors.
Mrs. Bowers worshipped faithfully at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Open Door Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women’s Prayer Group, and Susanna Wesley Circle of United Methodist Women. She also served on the Evangelism committee for several years. She and Patrick hosted a Sunday evening Bible Study Class in their home for years. Mrs. Bowers loved her Church, and her many church friends
A member of Bay Area Church Women United, Mrs. Bowers served as President twice and was also a Board Member of the Child Care Committee, serving as Chairperson and Secretary. She was instrumental in acquiring their present location where they care for and teach upwards of 100 children in partnership with Lee College.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and faithful friend. A lady who loved her Church, her friends, people and doing for others.
