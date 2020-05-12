Wilma Joyce Partin, 80, of Baytown, Texas passed away on May 10, 2020. She was born in Crosby, Texas on February 27, 1940 to Clarence and Evelyn Parker.
Wilma spent her life being a loving wife, mom and grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Assembly of God in Baytown. Wilma loved and enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and studying her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Evelyn Parker; her brother, James Parker; and her granddaughter, Allison Partin.
Wilma is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James Partin of Baytown; her sister, Barbara Risner of Baytown; her sons, Brent Partin, Lance Partin and Dan Partin all of Baytown; her daughter-in-law, Tiffany Partin, and her three granddaughters whom she adored, Avari, Zoey, and Emilie Partin all of Baytown. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521.
A private family graveside service will be held at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, Texas.
