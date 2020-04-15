Gloria Kathleen Moore passed away April 12, 2020. All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, Gloria wished that memorials be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church Building Fund, 3535 Trinity Dr. Mont Belvieu, Texas 77523
Gloria was born November 17, 1930, in Allegheny, Pennsylvania, the child of John Iaconis and Mary Priore Iaconis. She grew up in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Gloria graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science, where she met her husband Marlin Channing Moore of Smithburg, West Virginia. They spent their lives in Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Niagara Falls, New York; Baytown, Texas; and in Old River Winfree, Texas.
Gloria was preceded in death by her father, John Iaconis, her mother Mary Priore Iaconis, her sisters, Mary Frances Lindgren, and Christine Pintabone, her brother, Jimmy Iaconis, her daughter, Monica Moore Daigle, her grandchildren, Loreece Lynn Pentecost and Levi Gray Carrell.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 67 years, Marlin; sister Deanna Tomao, sister, Joan Beto; brother Johny Iaconis; children, Marlene and Van Boswell of Oklahoma, Melissa and Danny Sandoval of Texas, Melinda and Paul Huffman of Tennessee, Michael Moore of Texas, Marsha and Philip Pentecost of Texas, Matthew and Susan Moore of Maryland, Marjorie and Jeff Skains of Texas; 30 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
