Bennie Fay Rutzen, 82, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1938 in Highlands, Texas to Bennie R. Stuard and Juanita Hanson Stuard. Fay was raised in Highlands and was one of three children.
She graduated in 1956 from Crosby High School where she was a flag bearer for the marching band.
Fay was a true and loyal lifelong friend to many and was dearly loved by her family. She was a member of Highlands Missionary Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School. Fay was well known for her shrimp and crab gumbo, her shrimp salad, and her towering meringue pies.
She enjoyed bird watching, fishing, and tending to her garden. Fay was a fun-loving woman with an infectious laugh that will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Lee Rutzen; parents Bennie and Juanita Stuard; brother-in-law Heman Ormsbee; and niece Janice Ormsbee.
Fay is survived by her sister Opal Ormsbee; brother Larry Stuard Sr. and sister-in-law Billie Stuard; niece Pamela Ellis; nephew Larry Stuard II; nephew Troy Ormsbee; nephew Tony Stuard; niece Melissa Mace; and a host of extended family and friends.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Sterling White Funeral Home.
A celebration of Fay’s life will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Sterling White Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas.
