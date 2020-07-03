Beverly J. Wilson, age 90, of Baytown, TX, passed away at her home on June 30, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wooster Baptist Church, 7007 Bayway Dr, Baytown, Texas 77520, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. A private family burial will be held at a later time. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Born in Houston, TX on August 30, 1929 to Marvin E. and Mary Ruth McDaniel Cole, Beverly was married to the love of her life Joseph Wilson, Jr on May 22, 1948 until his passing on February 18, 2007. They began their life together in Highlands, TX where they lived until moving to Baytown, TX in 1963. Beverly was a homemaker until 1974 when she became a secretary at Ross Sterling High School in Baytown where she worked until retirement in 1992. She and her husband, Joe, enjoyed spending time at their Sam Rayburn lake house as well as an occasional road trip.
Commented