Patrick Ball was born in Baytown, Texas on St. Patrick’s Day 1935, along with his twin sister Patricia.
Patrick Ball was born in Baytown, Texas on St. Patrick’s Day 1935, along with his twin sister Patricia.
Their parents showed their great sense of humor in naming them both (Pat). He peacefully passed away and went to be with his Lord and Saviour on April 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Madge Ball of Baytown. He is survived by his sister Patricia Ball of Dallas.
Patrick graduated in the “Class of 1953” from Robert E. Lee HS, where he was an outstanding trombone player, and served as Student Director of the band. He continued playing his beloved trombone in marching bands while in the U.S. Navy and attending Texas A & M.
After spending two years studying at A & M, Patrick’s adventurous spirit could not be contained, so he enlisted in the Navy, where he pursued his passion for airplanes by becoming an aviator. Always the thrill seeker, Patrick flew both the F-3 and F-4 fighter-bombers, designed to fly at night and in inclement weather, off the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard, which deployed on tours to Southeast Asia from San Francisco. During his time in the Navy, Patrick developed a deep appreciation and love of the Asian people, their culture and beautiful artistry. He frequently traveled back to Hong Kong many times during his lifetime. He also flew as a private pilot for a Dallas doctor who was on the medical board for the NASA space program.
After four years in the Navy, Patrick returned to Dallas to complete his education, graduating from S.M.U with a B.A in Business Administration. He then went home to Baytown, where he acquired the Ball Insurance Agency, which was established by his father and served the Baytown community for decades. An astute businessman with a keen entrepreneurial spirit, Patrick also owned Action Cycles motorcycle dealerships in Baytown and Highlands, and invested in both residential and commercial real estate properties across the country.
Political involvement and civic service was important to Patrick, and he was elected and served as a Baytown City Councilman. He was also very involved in his local Presbyterian Church and their mission work with the Port of Houston.
Patrick was a generous and supportive friend to many people, and he will be sorely missed by Patricia and all of his friends. He would expect and hope all to rejoice in his blessed and abundant life well lived.
Commented