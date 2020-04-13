Carol Renee Cody passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. An ash spreading will be held at a later date.
Carol Cody, 73, of Cresbard, SD, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.
Carol’s life will be cherished by her husband, Robert of Cresbard, SD; children: Jason (Terri) Dunnahoe of Jacksonville, NC and Bonnie Griffis (Robert Hess) of Naylor, MO; grandchildren: Mathew McClintick, Shandi (Chris) Welch, Seana Metzler, Jordan (Maryah) McClintick, and Jacob Dunnahoe; and great grandchildren: Preston, Sawyer, Graclynn, Layken and Mia.
