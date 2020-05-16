Lola Douty Steele
Lola was born to Mary Louise and Elmer Douty on October 2, 1949 in Houston, Texas. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Douglas Douty.
She is survived by her children Tim and Angel Steele; grandson Trystan; brothers George Douty and wife Letty of Highlands Texas and Allen(Larry) Douty and wife Nedra of Spring, Texas; sisters Erin Douty, Brenda Arceneaux, and Nancy Jackson and husband John, all of Baytown; thirteen nieces and nephews, twenty-eight great nieces and nephews, and three great-great nieces and nephews; Cindy Dempsey and her daughters Raelynn and Caitlynn who were like a daughter and grand daughters to her.
Lola was a mascot for the Rainbow Girls and a member of the Eastern Stars. She was a mother not only to her own children, but also any child that needed a mother's care or guidance. She was also a substitute teacher for GCCISD and active in the Lamar Elementary PTO.
Lola was a very devout Christian who always tried to see the good in people, never had a bad thing to say about anyone and always tried to help others.
Cremation was performed at Chapel of the Pines Crematory in Crosby, Texas. Due to the Coronavirus there will be a Memorial Service at Highlands Baptist Church in Highlands, Texas on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12 p.m. and a Celebration of Life in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Baytown Sterling Library or the American Diabetes Association.
