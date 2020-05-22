Irene Marie Badgett, at the age of 84, went to be with our Lord on May, 13 2020. She was born January 30, 1936 to Albert and Eris Broussard (deceased), of Baytown Texas. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., May 20, 2020 at Cochran Funeral Home, 406 Yaupon, Livingston, Texas. The service will be held at 10 a.m. and with Rev. Bill Bross of Point Blank, Texas officiating. A private family burial will be held 2 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Garth Road Baytown, Texas where Mom will have eternal rest beside her mother Eris and daughter Brenda.
Irene Marie Badgett, at the age of 84, went to be with our Lord on May, 13 2020. She was born January 30, 1936 to Albert and Eris Broussard (deceased), of Baytown Texas.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Butch and Donna Gross of Point Blank, Texas; grandchildren, Jessica and Sarah Gross, Tammy, and Jace Conner; great-grandchildren, Montana, Sydney, Jordyn, Reid, and Nathaniel; sister, Mary Frazier; sisters-in-law, Ann and Virginia Broussard of Baytown, Texas; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her love, Herschel Ray Badgett Sr.; daughter, Brenda Gay Kirkes; brothers, Ray, Raymond, and Robert Broussard; brother-in-law, Louie D. Frazier; sisters-in-law, Patsy and Billie Broussard, all of Baytown Texas.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., May 20, 2020 at Cochran Funeral Home, 406 Yaupon, Livingston, Texas. The service will be held at 10 a.m. and with Rev. Bill Bross of Point Blank, Texas officiating.
A private family burial will be held 2 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Garth Road Baytown, Texas where Mom will have eternal rest beside her mother Eris and daughter Brenda.
Pallbearers are Scott Rhodes, David Lege, Robert Westerfield, Randy Broussard, Charles Swindall, Jeremy Watson, Jodie Swindoll.
Honorary pallbearers are Harry Sparks, Reid Noack, Nathaniel Butler, and Paul Thibodaux.
In lieu of flowers the family requested donations be made in her name to the MD Anderson Cancer Society and or the “Onalaska Tornado Relief”.
“You are a wonderful sister, mom, grandmother, great grandma, and friend. You are so loved and will be missed by so many.”
Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com.
Commented