Avalita (Adela) Gonzalez passed away on July 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, in the Navarre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown, TX.
Avalita (Adela) Gonzalez, 72, of Baytown, Texas passed away July 9, 2020. She was born in Mathis, Texas on January 24, 1948 to Juan and Refugia Olivo.
