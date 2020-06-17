G.L. “Buddy” McDaniel went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 13, 2020.
G.L. “Buddy” McDaniel, 94, of Baytown, Texas went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 13, 2020. Buddy was born on October 14, 1925 to Oliver Sidney McDaniel and Maude Myrtle Barnett in Buckholts, Texas. He enlisted in the army December of 1943 and served during World War II. Buddy married Nina Harvey on June 27, 1947 in LaPorte, Texas. He worked at Exxon for 33 years before retiring in 1981 to enjoy hobbies like camping, fishing, carpentry and raising parakeets.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, wife and eight siblings. He is survived by: daughter, Jackie McGhee husband Jimmy of Tyler, Texas; son, Dennis McDaniel and wife Sandy of Dayton, Texas; along with 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care given to Buddy by the staff at Swan Manor.
