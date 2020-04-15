George James Gardner, born April 6, 1965 in Baytown to Jimmie G (Frenchie) Gardner and Lula Mae Junot Gardner of Rayne, Louisiana which have both proceeded him in death. George passed on April 2, 2020 in a Texas City hospital. The Lord chose to cut his suffering short. A celebration of his life is not yet scheduled due to the Pandemic Covid-19. Once planned we will inform everyone. Until then we just ask for prayers.
George worked for Lyndell and Linda Keene at Revak Keene Turbo Machinery.
Anyone who knew him knows that working hard and loyalty was his legacy.
Family, friends, neighbors and employers could always count on George and knew he would always give 110% no matter how hard he'd have to push himself to solve or ease the burdens of others. Living by example was an understatement for the five sons he mentored.
He is survived by his wife Melody C. Gardner and son Nathan W. Mabe and wife Sara, Billie Jo Shinn Wright and sons Nathan H. Shinn, Christopher C. Hollaway, Joel J. Brooks and Bobbie Allen Gardner. He was PawPaw to Aidan James (AJ) Pickering, Hunter Eugene Mabe, Riley Nicole Brooks, Ayden James Brooks and Evan Wayne Mabe. He was the youngest of seven siblings and survived by James J. Gardner, Sandra Benson, Robert (Bobby) Gardner, Cheryl Parker, Donald W. Gardner, and Bonnie G. Gardner; lots of nieces and nephews, some grew up like siblings and some like his own children. The name Uncle George was an honor from a young age.
