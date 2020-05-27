William M. Baker was born in Center, Texas on September 26, 1949 to Frederick and Edna Baker. Raised in Baytown, Texas, he was the only boy of four siblings, who prided himself in tormenting and defending his three sisters. The fighting spirit would serve him well throughout his life.
After attending Ross Sterling High School, Bill joined the Army to fight for our country, and was stationed in both Alaska and Okinawa during the Vietnam War. Upon return, he attended Lee College and began a career in the petrochemical industry, eventually retiring from Ethyl-Albemarle with 35 years of devoted service.
During that time, he developed his culinary talent. His specialties being his gumbo and a cheesecake. Bill has been many places, taken many roads, and touched the lives of countless people. Regardless of where life took him, nothing would lead him too far from his childhood sweetheart Linda Jo-Neal whom he met at age 12, and loved until the day he died.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Patricia Mansel of Mont Belvieu, Texas and mother and father-in-law, Vonda and Frank Mangus of Baytown, Texas.
Exceptionally strong and stubborn, Baker waged a 13 year Herculean war against cancer. In the end, the Lord saw fit to put an end to his fighting, and on May 24, 2020 at 8:08 p.m. William Marsh Baker put down his fists, called it a night and took his place next to his mother, father, and sister.
He is survived by wife, Linda Jo Baker; sons, Bryan Christopher Baker and fiancé Kathy LaCross, Adam and daughter-in-law Lisa Baker; daughter, Brooke and son-in-law Chase Cormier; grandchildren, Jacey, Calleigh, Emma, Owen and Austin Baker; sisters, Jan Stevens-Baker, Debbie Baker-Lawrence; sisters-in-law, Janie Neal, Debie Neal Phillips and husband Greg Phillips; brothers-in-law, Frank Mangus Jr., Richard and Miranda Mangus; father and mother in law JW and Helen Neal, a multitude of nieces and nephews and cousins, and the unparalleled friendship of Bernard Murphy, Randy Thibodeaux, and Jerry Cormier.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who loved fast cars, motorcycles, good food, good jokes, great movies, painting and above all else his puppies and his family! He will be missed and never forgotten.
A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road in Baytown, Texas on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be no funeral to follow as his wishes were to be cremated.
