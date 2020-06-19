William (Bill) Roy Rogers passed away peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 6, 2020. There will be a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, June 27, 10 a.m., at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N Alexander, Baytown, Texas 77520.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrie Nadine and LB Rogers, and brother Alfred (Al) Rogers.
Bill is survived by his wife Rowana Rogers, and his children Roy and wife Tersia Rogers of Baytown, Chris and wife Kylee Rogers of Utah, Morgan Rogers of Baytown, and Katy and husband Johnny Maass of Baytown.
Bill was the beloved “Papaw” to 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and had many nieces and nephews.
Bill will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends “till we meet again.”
