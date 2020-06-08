Linda Marie Jones Galvan, was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on October 4, 1949 to our loving grandparents, Lloyd and Elaine Skidmore Jones. All celebration services will be held at the church she helped pastor, Word of Life Ministries, 2014 West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road in Baytown, Texas under the care of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be on Friday, June 12 at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Earthman Memory Gardens.
Linda Marie Jones Galvan, was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on October 4, 1949 to our loving grandparents, Lloyd and Elaine Skidmore Jones.
On October 4, 1969, she married a Navy sailor, Jeremiah Galvan (her sugar bugar as she called him). He was the love of her life for over 50 years.
She is survived by her husband, Jeremiah (Jerry) Galvan; her children, Jerry and Angela Galvan, Elaine and Tyrone Salinas, Rebecca and Dagoberto Torres, and Lloyd and Andrea Galvan; her grandchildren (great grands too), Linda and Austin Bailey (Ja’Nyah, Alina, Alona, Jonah); Blake and Bethany Tesar, Jerry and Bianca Galvan (Jeremy, Joshua), Austin and Ashley Tesar (River), Jennifer and Alex Godshalk (Jack), Ruben Galvan (Andrew), Tori Tesar and Cody Shook (Hunter, Aurora, Kimberly), Mailonni Galvan and Logan Jones, Lloyd Galvan and Haley Kruger(Keilani), Leilani and Savannah Galvan will all truly miss you but know we will be with you again, brother Robert and Diane Jones, Uncle Don and Mary Skidmore, sister-in – law Sabas Galvan, Lupe Galvan, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family in Michigan, Texas, and a few other states.
She were preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Elaine Skidmore Jones, daughter-in-law, Maria Idalia (Yaya) Galvan and loving aunts and uncles; father-in-law and mother-in-law, and other in-laws, nieces, and nephews. We know you are rejoicing with them now.
All celebration services will be held at the church she helped pastor, Word of Life Ministries, 2014 West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road in Baytown, Texas under the care of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home.
The service will be officiated by long time family friend, Pastor Evangelist James “Willie Galvan” Mills.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be on Friday, June 12 at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Earthman Memory Gardens.
