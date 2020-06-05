Christine Bielamowicz died on June 1, 2020. “Jesus called her back with love and mercy forever.” She was born on March 26, 1935, to Felix and Ann Casprowicz in Bremond, Texas and was a kind, thoughtful, and humble woman who helped and cared for others. Christine Bielamowicz’s funeral service will be held on June 8, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 1907 Carolina Ave, Baytown, Texas 77520. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Her burial will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, Texas 77023 at 2 p.m. Pallbearers for the service are Michael Melcer, Steve Melcer, Greg Melcer, Jody Czajkoski, Henry Hoffman Jr., and Cody Davis.
Christine married Joe Hopcus on July 18, 1963. She was employed by Bemis and Hormel and Action Transmission. On February 14, 2004, her husband, Joe, passed away. Later, she met and married Eugene Bielamowicz on December 3, 2005.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Angeline Czajkoski, her brother, Fred Melcer, brother-in-law, Fred Czajkoskias, and her brother-in-law, Rudy Obad.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Bielamowicz. Sister, Helen Obad; niece, Deborah and her husband Mike Kampler; son, Max Kampler and daughter, Diane Hanna and her husband, Nader Hanna; daughter, Layla Hanna. Brother, Floyd and his wife Bobbie Melcer; nephew, Mike Melcer, and his wife, Becky Melcer and nephew, Larry Melcer. Christine’s brother, Bill Melcer and wife, Anne Melcer; niece, Cheryl Stolarski and her husband, Michael and her nephew, Greg Melcer and wife, Autumn; their children, Lillian and Alina Melcer. Brother, Daniel Melcer and his wife, Mary; nephew, Steve Melcer, her niece, Sharon Melcer Hoffman and her husband, Henry Earl and her niece, Karen E. Melcer. Sister, Janice Dailey and her husband, John Dailey; nephew, Jeff Dennen and his two children, Joziah and Mikayla Dennen. The children of Angeline Czajkoski; nephew James Czajkoski, and wife, Joanna Czajkoski; their sons, Kelly and wife Gala Czajkoski, Justus, Tristan, and Brayden Czajkosk; Jody Czajkoski and wife, Nicole; their children, Olivia, Charlie, and Caroline Czajkoski; nephew, Mark Czajkoski, and son, Russel and wife Jordan Czajkoski; their children, Drew and Cami Czajkoski; son, Ryan Czajkoski. The children of Fred Melcer; nephew Larry Melcer; his children, Jenny Martinez Avila and her husband, Santiago; their children, Leah Grace and Rachel Gonzalez and her husband, Carlos; their children, Hailey, Brandon, and Logan Gonzalez; Lori Barbay and her husband, Jeff Barbay; their children, Justin Barbay and his wife, Tiffany Barbay; Noelie Carpenter and her husband, Kyle Carpenter.
Christine Bielamowicz’s funeral service will be held on June 8, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 1907 Carolina Ave, Baytown, Texas 77520.
The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Her burial will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, Texas 77023 at 2 p.m. Pallbearers for the service are Michael Melcer, Steve Melcer, Greg Melcer, Jody Czajkoski, Henry Hoffman Jr., and Cody Davis.
