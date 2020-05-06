Verna Mae Sims Theiss

Verna Mae Theiss passed away at the age of 84, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home, in Baytown, with her husband and two youngest children by her side.
She was born July 12, 1935 in Anson, Texas, to Carlos and Mary Sims, the oldest of four children, raised in Church of Christ Church, attended grade school and high school there.
At Anson High she was a member of FHA, Pep Squad, volleyball team, and cheerleader. Upon her graduation she moved to Abilene, Texas to attend Hardin Simmons University and graduated with her nursing degree in 1957.
On August 25th of the same year, she eloped to Las Vegas, Nevada, with the love of her life USAF Buck Sergeant, Richard L. (Dick)Theiss. Throughout their next eight years and moving from Air Force base to Air Force base, five of their six children were born.
In 1965 they made their forever home in Baytown, Texas, and where their youngest of their six children was born.
Verna had an impeccable work ethic in everything she did, but especially in her 40 plus year career as a Registered Nurse. She worked as 4th Floor Night Supervisor at San Jacinto Hospital from 1969 until her resignation in 1979 to work for Harris County Hospital District Baytown Clinic.
She was revered as an angel to many, many people in Baytown as she cared for and took care of someone’s mother, father, someone’s someone as well as co-workers, employees, neighbors, friends and strangers, until her retirement in 1997 as Nursing Supervisor of the HCHD Baytown Clinic. She also was a passionate and dedicated wife, mother to her six children, Cub Scout Den Mother, Homeroom Mother, PTA member, Robert E. Lee Gander Booster Club member, grandmother, and friend.
Verna was her children’s’ biggest cheerleader as well as optimist football fan, little league baseball fan, pony league baseball fan, Horace Mann Jr High Goslin’s fan and Robert E. Lee High School Ganders fan and she never missed any event in supporting her children.
She truly will be missed by all that she touched as well as knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son, David Theiss, and sister, Dian Sims.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Richard L. (Dick) Theiss, Sr., oldest son, Richard L. (Chet) Theiss, Jr. and wife Carol, son, Carl Theiss and wife Mandy, son, Alan Theiss, daughter, Linda Theiss, and son, Kevin Theiss, grandsons, Richard L. (Trace) Theiss, III, Clay Theiss, Derek Theiss, Nick Theiss, Evan Flippo, and Cary Flippo, granddaughters, Jennifer Pederson, Victoria Theiss and Mykal Lorin Flippo, great-granddaughters, Caroline, Brooklyn, and Isabelle Pederson and Lexi Mae Theiss, brothers, Frank Sims and wife Nell and Ronnie Sims and wife Vivian, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Memorials services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel in Baytown.
