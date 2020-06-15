Mary Katherine Kincel Ellison died Monday June 1, 2020. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231-4596. Donations can be made to paypal.me/marysgardenmemorial. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper, Texas.
A celebration of Mary Katherine Kincel Ellison’s life, age 74, of Baytown, Texas was held at Mary’s Garden Cemetery in Newton County Texas.
Mary Katherine died Monday June 1, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. She was born in Newton County December 4, 1945 to Gilbert Ashley and Ida May Kincel, a former resident of Jasper, Texas, she was a longtime Baytown resident. A graduate of Jasper High School, she attended Baytown Revival Church in Baytown.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was very strong willed, she always said what she meant and meant what she said. She never backed down and never gave in, she protected, cared and nurtured those she loved with a fierce motherly instinct. She was ready to give her life to protect her loved ones. She was the bright morning sunshine to all who knew her. Her love, laughter and smile will forever be cherished by all who knew her.
Mary Katherine is survived by her son, Gerald Dewayne Eugene Ellison of Baytown, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Ida May Kincel.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231-4596.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper, Texas.
Donations can be made to paypal.me/marysgardenmemorial.
